COAS reaffirms commitment to reinforcing defence ties with Russia

ISLAMABAD: General Syed Asim Munir, chief of army staff (COAS) met with Colonel General Alexander V Fomin, Deputy Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation, at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Tuesday.

According to the military’s media wing, the discussions focused on the regional security environment and explored avenues for strengthening defence and security cooperation between Pakistan and Russia.

During the meeting, COAS reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to reinforcing traditional defence ties with Russia, emphasising the importance of expanding collaboration across various security domains. Both sides expressed a mutual resolve to enhance their strategic partnership and contribute to regional stability.

Colonel General Fomin commended the Pakistan Army for its successes in combating terrorism and underscored the need for a unified, global approach to effectively counter extremism.

The visit highlights the growing defence partnership between Pakistan and Russia, marking another step towards building stronger military and security ties in the region.

