AGL 37.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.67%)
AIRLINK 125.39 Decreased By ▼ -7.62 (-5.73%)
BOP 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
CNERGY 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.79%)
DFML 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.42%)
DGKC 87.95 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.56%)
FCCL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
FFBL 67.40 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (4.25%)
FFL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
HUBC 105.55 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.98%)
HUMNL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.86%)
KEL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.91%)
KOSM 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
MLCF 38.88 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.67%)
NBP 69.50 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.66%)
OGDC 175.90 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (1.03%)
PAEL 24.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 139.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.61%)
PRL 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
PTC 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.65%)
SEARL 69.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.35%)
TELE 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
TOMCL 36.95 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (6.15%)
TPLP 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TREET 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
TRG 49.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.74%)
UNITY 27.75 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.91%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 9,696 Increased By 60.3 (0.63%)
BR30 28,884 Increased By 263.7 (0.92%)
KSE100 90,864 Increased By 668.6 (0.74%)
KSE30 28,555 Increased By 128.3 (0.45%)
US stocks dip after mixed earnings

AFP Published 29 Oct, 2024 08:22pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks dipped early Tuesday following a trove of mixed corporate results ahead of releases from tech heavyweights.

Results later Tuesday from Google parent Alphabet will be followed later in the week by other giants such as Amazon and Microsoft. The calendar also includes jobs data among a heavy list of influential reports.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.4 percent at 42,232.89.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.2 percent to 5,810.52, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 0.1 percent to 18,556.64.

Wall Street gains ahead of megacap earnings, election

Adam Sarhan of 50 Park Investments called the market “extended” after a strong stretch. There have been no significant pullbacks since August.

“When you have a tremendous amount of data coming out, it’s perfectly normal and healthy to see some profit taking before the data is announced,” he said.

Among companies reporting results, Ford tumbled nearly 10 percent, PayPal lost 7.5 percent and Corning jumped 8.0 percent.

Wall Street

