AGL 37.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.67%)
AIRLINK 125.39 Decreased By ▼ -7.62 (-5.73%)
BOP 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
CNERGY 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.79%)
DFML 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.42%)
DGKC 87.95 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.56%)
FCCL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
FFBL 67.40 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (4.25%)
FFL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
HUBC 105.55 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.98%)
HUMNL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.86%)
KEL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.91%)
KOSM 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
MLCF 38.88 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.67%)
NBP 69.50 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.66%)
OGDC 175.90 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (1.03%)
PAEL 24.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 139.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.61%)
PRL 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
PTC 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.65%)
SEARL 69.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.35%)
TELE 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
TOMCL 36.95 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (6.15%)
TPLP 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TREET 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
TRG 49.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.74%)
UNITY 27.75 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.91%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 9,696 Increased By 60.3 (0.63%)
BR30 28,884 Increased By 263.7 (0.92%)
KSE100 90,864 Increased By 668.6 (0.74%)
KSE30 28,555 Increased By 128.3 (0.45%)
Oct 29, 2024
Markets

London’s FTSE 100 gains as HBSC jumps on $3 bln buyback plans

Reuters Published 29 Oct, 2024 03:54pm

The UK’s benchmark FTSE 100 stock index rose on Tuesday, led by heavyweight financials, after HSBC third-quarter profit beat estimates and it launched a $3 billion buyback plan, while losses in industrial metal miners capped further gains.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.2%, as of 0830 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 index fell 0.3%.

HSBC Holdings jumped 3.4% after the lender turned in a better-than-expected third-quarter profit on rising wealth and wholesale banking revenue.

It lifted the banking sector, up 2.2%, in early trade, with peers Standard Chartered and Prudential also climbing 1.7% and 0.6%, respectively.

Industrial metal miners, however, fell 0.6% after base metals traded in a tight range as markets awaited a key meeting next week in China for more details stimulus measures and the outcome of the US presidential election.

The oil and gas sector fell 0.2%, dragged by a 1% drop in BP, after the energy giant reported a 30% drop in third-quarter profit to $2.3 billion, the lowest in almost four years.

Among other movers, Pearson was up nearly 2%, after the British education company reported a 5% growth in underlying sales in its third quarter, boosted by stronger performance in assessment and qualifications.

London stocks climb, energy shares keep gains in check

Meanwhile, prices in British shops fell at the fastest pace in more than three years this month but this week’s budget announcement by Finance Minister Rachel Reeves could help spur a return of inflation.

Reeves is scheduled to present the new government’s budget on Oct. 30, where she will set out her first tax and spending plans, which must address a difficult fiscal picture without raising major taxes on workers.

FTSE 100

Comments

200 characters

