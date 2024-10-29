AGL 37.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.54%)
World

India’s Adani Ports maintains FY25 core profit outlook after Q2 profit miss

Reuters Published 29 Oct, 2024 02:47pm

India’s Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone said it is “well positioned” to hit the upper end of its core profit forecast for fiscal year 2025, after missing the second-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday.

The country’s largest private port operator by volumes reiterated its fiscal year 2025 cargo volume forecast in the 460 million metric tons (MMT)-480 MMT range, after a 10% rise in volumes during the September quarter, from a 7.5% growth in the previous quarter.

Shares of the company reversed course to trade 1% higher after the results.

India’s Adani Ports to invest $1.2bn in transshipment terminal, Bloomberg News reports

Adani Ports reported a consolidated net profit of 24.45 billion rupees ($291 million) for the period, below analysts’ average estimate of 25.98 billion rupees, according to LSEG data.

