ADB country director calls on Chairman FBR

ISLAMABAD: The Country Director Asian Development Bank (ADB) Emma Fan called on Chairman FBR Rashid Mahmood Lagrial at Federal Board of Revenue Headquarters. During the meeting, the two sides discussed the progress on ADB funded projects and various other areas of mutual cooperation.

Chairman FBR apprised about the transformation plan which envisages making FBR more dynamic, modern and in line with the international standards. The Chairman said that the purpose of reforms was to maximise revenue growth while facilitating tax compliance.

