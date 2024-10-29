FPCCI chief apprises FSP delegation about economic challenges

KARACHI: Atif Ikram Sheikh, President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), has apprised that the apex body has briefed a group of personnel from Foreign Service of Pakistan (FSP) at its Head Office in Karachi – with the aim to orient them on macroeconomic issues and challenges; export promotion requirements of the business community; trade diplomacy and branding of a country’s export offerings on an international scale.

Sheikh elaborated that the FSP delegation was told that IT & IT-enabled Services; value-added agricultural produce; processed foods; blue economy & infrastructure; processed minerals & chemicals and export of skilled workforce should be given priority in promoting Pakistan’s economic, investment and trade relations.

Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, SVP FPCCI, stressed that foreign services representatives and trade & investment officers of Pakistan should act like salesmen of the country; and, position Pakistan – as a country – a formidable brand in the export markets. We should aim for geographically diverse and multi-sectoral export promotion; coupled with industrialization and import substitution.

SVP FPCCI also briefed on FPCCI’s Vision 2030; with $100 billion exports as the primary objective. This is doable; and, we need the support of foreign office, embassies and consulates of Pakistan around the world for single-country, regional and international exhibitions.

Magoon also touched upon the recognition extended by FPCCI to the top 20 companies of the country from 20 industries or sector – on the theme of one sector, one winner.

