Oct 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-29

FPCCI chief apprises FSP delegation about economic challenges

Recorder Report Published 29 Oct, 2024 03:27am

KARACHI: Atif Ikram Sheikh, President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), has apprised that the apex body has briefed a group of personnel from Foreign Service of Pakistan (FSP) at its Head Office in Karachi – with the aim to orient them on macroeconomic issues and challenges; export promotion requirements of the business community; trade diplomacy and branding of a country’s export offerings on an international scale.

Sheikh elaborated that the FSP delegation was told that IT & IT-enabled Services; value-added agricultural produce; processed foods; blue economy & infrastructure; processed minerals & chemicals and export of skilled workforce should be given priority in promoting Pakistan’s economic, investment and trade relations.

Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, SVP FPCCI, stressed that foreign services representatives and trade & investment officers of Pakistan should act like salesmen of the country; and, position Pakistan – as a country – a formidable brand in the export markets. We should aim for geographically diverse and multi-sectoral export promotion; coupled with industrialization and import substitution.

SVP FPCCI also briefed on FPCCI’s Vision 2030; with $100 billion exports as the primary objective. This is doable; and, we need the support of foreign office, embassies and consulates of Pakistan around the world for single-country, regional and international exhibitions.

Magoon also touched upon the recognition extended by FPCCI to the top 20 companies of the country from 20 industries or sector – on the theme of one sector, one winner.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FPCCI Atif Ikram Sheikh

Comments

200 characters

FPCCI chief apprises FSP delegation about economic challenges

Q1 profits, dividends’ repatriation surges 85pc

DP World exploring investment opportunities

Challenges to export sector: Minister concerned about slow progress of some depts

PM to take part in 8th Edition of FII in Riyadh

NA informed: 93 IPPs with 22,671MW capacity operating

Nepra says ‘no’ to economic load management

Imported coal supply to Sahiwal power plant: CPPA-G asks PR to increase number of freight trains

World Bank terms progress of $188m PHCSP ‘moderately satisfactory’

Membership of BRICS: President seeks Russia’s support

Hefty penalty imposed on manufacturer: FBR begins scrutinising cement sector

Read more stories