Imaan Mazari, husband arrested

ISLAMABAD: The City Police, on Monday, arrested lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and her husband in a case registered against them for interference in government operations.

Police said that the City Police have arrested Imaan and her husband Hadi Ali Chatta after fulfilling all legal formalities for interfering in police work during the visit of an international cricket team.

A case has been registered against both the accused at Aabpara Police Station.

Shireen Mazari, former minister and Imaan’s mother in a post on X, said that her daughter and her daughter’s husband were arrested by police. “State fascism in full swing,” she said.

The arrest of Imaan comes days after she and her husband exchanged harsh words with the traffic police following their attempt to remove the road blockades placed for the visiting England team’s traffic protocol.

