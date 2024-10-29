JUI-F summons CEC meeting on Nov 2

ISLAMABAD: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) has summoned the meeting of the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) on November 2, to discuss and examine the post-26th constitutional amendment situation.

Aslam Ghauri, the central spokesman of JUI-F announced this here on Monday, saying that the JUI-F’s CEC will discuss in detail matters related to post-26th constitutional amendment, implications and background in a bid to take future line of action considering the emerging political situation.

Ghauri said that the meeting will also discuss JUI-F’s role and performance in detail.

He further stated that the party leadership will also discuss matters pertaining to the ongoing Israeli state terrorism in Palestine especially, in Gaza.

