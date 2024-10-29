Oct 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-29

JUI-F summons CEC meeting on Nov 2

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 29 Oct, 2024 03:27am

ISLAMABAD: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) has summoned the meeting of the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) on November 2, to discuss and examine the post-26th constitutional amendment situation.

Aslam Ghauri, the central spokesman of JUI-F announced this here on Monday, saying that the JUI-F’s CEC will discuss in detail matters related to post-26th constitutional amendment, implications and background in a bid to take future line of action considering the emerging political situation.

Ghauri said that the meeting will also discuss JUI-F’s role and performance in detail.

He further stated that the party leadership will also discuss matters pertaining to the ongoing Israeli state terrorism in Palestine especially, in Gaza.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

JUIF CEC meeting

Comments

200 characters

JUI-F summons CEC meeting on Nov 2

Q1 profits, dividends’ repatriation surges 85pc

DP World exploring investment opportunities

Challenges to export sector: Minister concerned about slow progress of some depts

PM to take part in 8th Edition of FII in Riyadh

NA informed: 93 IPPs with 22,671MW capacity operating

Nepra says ‘no’ to economic load management

Imported coal supply to Sahiwal power plant: CPPA-G asks PR to increase number of freight trains

World Bank terms progress of $188m PHCSP ‘moderately satisfactory’

Membership of BRICS: President seeks Russia’s support

Hefty penalty imposed on manufacturer: FBR begins scrutinising cement sector

Read more stories