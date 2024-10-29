KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 29.224 billion and the number of lots traded was 27,455. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 14.649billion,followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 5.232 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.789 billion), Platinum (PKR 2.429 billion), Silver (PKR 1.575 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.204 billion), SP 500 (PKR 418.872 million), DJ (PKR 365.871 million),Natural Gas (PKR 247.442 million), Copper (PKR 175.474 million),Palladium (PKR 64.806 million),Japan Equity (PKR 42.448 million),Brent (PKR 21.918 million)and Aluminium (PKR 5.142 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 36 lots amounting to PKR 87.023 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024