AGL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.71%)
AIRLINK 133.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
BOP 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.51%)
DFML 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.08%)
DGKC 87.38 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.19%)
FCCL 33.91 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (7.31%)
FFBL 64.86 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.12%)
FFL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.37%)
HUBC 105.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-3.27%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5.79%)
KOSM 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.34%)
NBP 67.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.19%)
OGDC 177.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.56%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
PPL 135.75 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.69%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.33%)
PTC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.69%)
SEARL 65.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.61%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.83%)
TOMCL 35.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.05%)
TPLP 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.6%)
TREET 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.64%)
TRG 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.65%)
UNITY 25.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.26%)
BR100 9,666 Increased By 79.8 (0.83%)
BR30 28,768 Decreased By -23 (-0.08%)
KSE100 89,994 Increased By 1048 (1.18%)
KSE30 28,395 Increased By 352.5 (1.26%)
Oct 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-10-27

Dalian iron ore climbs after 3-day slide

Reuters Published 27 Oct, 2024 02:44am

SINGAPORE: Dalian iron ore futures prices climbed on Friday after a three-session slide and were on track for a weekly gain, as a raft of recent stimulus measures from top consumer China lifted market sentiment.

The most-traded January iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended morning trade 3.07% higher at 771.5 yuan ($108.28) a metric ton, rising 1.71% so far this week.

The benchmark November iron ore on the Singapore Exchange rose 1.91% to $101.2 a ton by 0405 GMT, but was down 2.34% so far this week. Recent macroeconomic policies have driven a rebound in ferrous metals, helping iron ore prices rise in the short term, Chinese financial information site Hexun Futures said in a note.

Amid Beijing’s policy shift at the end of September, warehouses replenished stocks before the National Day holiday break, restoring steel mill profits, said Hexun Futures. Daily crude steel production at major Chinese steelmakers in mid-October rose 1.1% from early October to 2.7 million tons a day, said ANZ analysts. Still, data suggests demand remains weak as inventory levels at major Chinese steel mills rose 4.96% in mid-October compared with early October, ANZ said, citing China Iron and Steel Association data.

Industry watchers attributed the slower de-stocking by mills to tepid spot trading activity last week, as demand waned, especially in northern regions where winter has arrived, said Chinese consultancy Mysteel. “The hope is that we will see additional fiscal stimulus on the agenda” for China’s upcoming legislative meeting, expected in the next two weeks, Westpac analysts said.

iron ore Iron ore price

Comments

200 characters

Dalian iron ore climbs after 3-day slide

Aurangzeb meets China’s Vice Minister of Finance ‘Aim to launch inaugural Panda bond in Chinese market’

FBR receives 4.821m tax returns up to Oct 26th

Leakage in Uch gas line: OGDCL, UPL lock horns over force majeure notice

KE consumers: Rs3.03/unit hike in power tariff finalised for July

MoFA condemns Israeli attack

President administers oath to Justice Afridi as 30th CJP

Ministry yet to finalise AI policy

Listed cos’ directors: Stakeholders object to revision of SECP voting scheme

Cases and benches: CJP reconstitutes judges’ committee

Zain resigns as SIC deputy parliamentary leader

Read more stories