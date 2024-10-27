AGL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.71%)
AIRLINK 133.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
BOP 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.51%)
DFML 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.08%)
DGKC 87.38 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.19%)
FCCL 33.91 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (7.31%)
FFBL 64.86 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.12%)
FFL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.37%)
HUBC 105.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-3.27%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5.79%)
KOSM 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.34%)
NBP 67.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.19%)
OGDC 177.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.56%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
PPL 135.75 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.69%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.33%)
PTC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.69%)
SEARL 65.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.61%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.83%)
TOMCL 35.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.05%)
TPLP 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.6%)
TREET 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.64%)
TRG 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.65%)
UNITY 25.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.26%)
BR100 9,666 Increased By 79.8 (0.83%)
BR30 28,768 Decreased By -23 (-0.08%)
KSE100 89,994 Increased By 1048 (1.18%)
KSE30 28,395 Increased By 352.5 (1.26%)
Oct 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-27

WCLA holds ‘Khedan Lahore Dian’ at Shalimar Garden

Recorder Report Published 27 Oct, 2024 02:44am

LAHORE: The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) on Saturday organised a gaming activity titled ‘Khedan Lahore Dian’ at Shalimar Garden in collaboration with a clothing brand.

According to the WCLA, several traditional games were played in this event; around 200 people gathered to play and attend the gaming activity at Shalimar Garden. ‘Latto’, ‘pitho gol gram’, tug of war, ‘kabbadi’ and other such kinds of traditional games were played representing the cultural heritage of Lahore. Children and students from different schools in Lahore came to participate in the games. Prizes were also distributed among the participants.

Commenting on the event, WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari said that they were pleased to observe the substantial participation from the public, which reflects a highly encouraging response to their ongoing efforts. “In line with our mission, we have been organising various cultural and recreational activities at our heritage sites, providing opportunities for the public to engage with and celebrate their cultural heritage in a vibrant and meaningful manner,” he added.

Tania Qureshi, Director of Media and Marketing at WCLA, said that they carefully selected traditional games that continue to thrive in rural regions but have largely disappeared from the public sphere in urban areas.

“These games were not only representative of our cultural heritage but also embody significant aspects of our history. The primary objective of the Authority, through the ‘Khedan Lahore Dian’ initiative, was to redirect public attention toward these ancestral games, which have been cherished and played by generations over an extended period,” she added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

WCLA Kamran Lashari Shalimar Garden

Comments

200 characters

WCLA holds ‘Khedan Lahore Dian’ at Shalimar Garden

Aurangzeb meets China’s Vice Minister of Finance ‘Aim to launch inaugural Panda bond in Chinese market’

FBR receives 4.821m tax returns up to Oct 26th

Leakage in Uch gas line: OGDCL, UPL lock horns over force majeure notice

KE consumers: Rs3.03/unit hike in power tariff finalised for July

MoFA condemns Israeli attack

President administers oath to Justice Afridi as 30th CJP

Ministry yet to finalise AI policy

Listed cos’ directors: Stakeholders object to revision of SECP voting scheme

Cases and benches: CJP reconstitutes judges’ committee

Zain resigns as SIC deputy parliamentary leader

Read more stories