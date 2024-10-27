WCLA holds ‘Khedan Lahore Dian’ at Shalimar Garden

LAHORE: The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) on Saturday organised a gaming activity titled ‘Khedan Lahore Dian’ at Shalimar Garden in collaboration with a clothing brand.

According to the WCLA, several traditional games were played in this event; around 200 people gathered to play and attend the gaming activity at Shalimar Garden. ‘Latto’, ‘pitho gol gram’, tug of war, ‘kabbadi’ and other such kinds of traditional games were played representing the cultural heritage of Lahore. Children and students from different schools in Lahore came to participate in the games. Prizes were also distributed among the participants.

Commenting on the event, WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari said that they were pleased to observe the substantial participation from the public, which reflects a highly encouraging response to their ongoing efforts. “In line with our mission, we have been organising various cultural and recreational activities at our heritage sites, providing opportunities for the public to engage with and celebrate their cultural heritage in a vibrant and meaningful manner,” he added.

Tania Qureshi, Director of Media and Marketing at WCLA, said that they carefully selected traditional games that continue to thrive in rural regions but have largely disappeared from the public sphere in urban areas.

“These games were not only representative of our cultural heritage but also embody significant aspects of our history. The primary objective of the Authority, through the ‘Khedan Lahore Dian’ initiative, was to redirect public attention toward these ancestral games, which have been cherished and played by generations over an extended period,” she added.

