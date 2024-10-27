CBD Punjab achieves progress on projects

LAHORE: Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab) continues to make substantial progress on its transformative CBD Route 47 and Walton Road Up-gradation projects, as highlighted in a recent progress review meeting chaired by CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin.

The session was attended by key officials, including Executive Director Technical Riaz Hussain, Director Construction Asif Babar, Director Engineering Umar Hayyat, and representatives from NESPAK and the National Logistics Cell (NLC).

During the briefing, CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, was updated on the project milestones, including the recent initiation of asphalt layering on the Walton Road Railway Crossing flyover, which is expected to be completed within the next one to two days.

The asphalt work from Qainchi to Defence Morr is also progressing efficiently. Additionally, safety grills and streetlights are being installed on the Major Ishaq Shaheed Flyover to enhance public safety and improve visibility for commuters.

The Major Ishaq Shaheed Flyover, a key component of the up-gradation project, will be made fully operational for traffic following the completion of finishing touches. This flyover is anticipated to ease traffic congestion in the area significantly, making the route safer and more efficient for daily commuters.

