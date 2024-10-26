Stokes says Pakistan spin duo just too good after series defeat

RAWALPINDI: Captain Ben Stokes admitted that Noman Ali and Sajid Khan were too good for his England team after the spin duo propelled Pakistan to a series victory on Saturday.

The hosts sealed a nine-wicket win in the third Test in Rawalpindi with Noman taking 6-42 and Sajid 4-69 in the second innings as England were bowled out for just 112.

The irrepressible pair shared 39 wickets in the last two Tests to spur Pakistan’s revival from an innings defeat in the first match.

“You’ve got to hold your hands up to say that those two in particular were obviously too good for our batting line-up in those last two games,” Stokes said.

Noman and Sajid both came into the side following Pakistan’s heavy defeat in the first Test in Multan, their inclusion proving pivotal in the hosts’ 2-1 series triumph.

“Credit to Noman and Sajid, the way in which they bowled in the second Test match and in this game, you know it was very good and challenging,” said Stokes.

Stokes said the series defeat was all the more disappointing with England having whitewashed Pakistan 3-0 away two years ago.

“Losing games for England hurts so it’s disappointing,” said Stokes, who missed the first Test in Multan with injury and failed to find form with the bat on his return.

The talismanic Stokes has been central to England’s attacking philosophy, which saw records tumble in the victory in the first Multan Test.

But he said consistency had been an issue since.

“We need to do things for longer,” said Stokes, whose team next tours New Zealand for a three-Test series in late November.

“As I said, we did good things in very small amounts of times at certain points throughout the second game and this game.

“But when you don’t sustain that, you know you’re always going to start falling away.”