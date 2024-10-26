AGL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.71%)
AIRLINK 133.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
BOP 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.51%)
DFML 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.08%)
DGKC 87.38 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.19%)
FCCL 33.91 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (7.31%)
FFBL 64.86 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.12%)
FFL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.37%)
HUBC 105.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-3.27%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5.79%)
KOSM 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.34%)
NBP 67.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.19%)
OGDC 177.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.56%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
PPL 135.75 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.69%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.33%)
PTC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.69%)
SEARL 65.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.61%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.83%)
TOMCL 35.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.05%)
TPLP 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.6%)
TREET 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.64%)
TRG 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.65%)
UNITY 25.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.26%)
BR100 9,666 Increased By 79.8 (0.83%)
BR30 28,768 Decreased By -23 (-0.08%)
KSE100 89,994 Increased By 1048 (1.18%)
KSE30 28,395 Increased By 352.5 (1.26%)
Oct 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-26

Justice Mansoor explains why he didn’t attend farewell reference

Terence J Sigamony Published 26 Oct, 2024 05:55am

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa ignored external influences and pressures on the judiciary and has opened the doors to interference, the senior puisne judge Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah wrote in a letter to the Registrar Supreme Court.

He cited the reasons for not attending the farewell reference for the outgoing CJP Faez. He explained that he decided against attending ex-CJP Saqib Nisar’s reference because “he had exceeded the limits of his constitutional role.” He stated it is universal custom to hold a farewell event to acknowledge the departing Chief Justice’s contributions. Traditions within institutions, he noted, rely on the merits of individuals.

Justice Mansoor mentioned about his decision to skip Justice Saqib Nisar’s farewell reference in a letter dated January 17, 2019. He reiterated that he would also not be attending Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s reference.

He explained that the chief justice’s role is to protect the rights of the people, uphold judicial independence, and ensure justice for all.

In his letter, Justice Shah expressed that Chief Justice Faez has, “like an ostrich with its head in the sand, ignored external influences and pressures on the judiciary and has opened the doors to interference.”

According to him, “Justice Isa failed to maintain checks and balances and did not show the courage to defend the judiciary, thereby giving ground to forces that seek to weaken it.”

Justice Shah further wrote that “Chief Justice Isa failed to establish necessary respect for judicial harmony and tolerance, alleging that he engaged in complicity that interfered with the judiciary.”

He added that the “Chief Justice showed no regard or respect for judicial decisions.”

He remarked in the letter that the “Chief Justice disgracefully suggested that rulings need not be implemented. Justice Isa sowed divisions among his fellow judges, which would have long-lasting impacts on the judiciary.”

Justice Shah concluded by stating that attending the full-court reference and celebrating this era would send a message “that the Chief Justice could degrade the institution and still be regarded as an honourable servant to the judiciary.” He emphasised that he would not participate in a reference for such a Chief Justice.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Supreme Court SC Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah Full court reference SC judges SC registrar CJP Qazi Faez Isa farewell

Comments

200 characters

Justice Mansoor explains why he didn’t attend farewell reference

Israel hits back at Iran with strikes on military targets, IDF says

SBP chief briefs global investors about state of economy

Aurangzeb speaks to investors

Move aimed at raising power consumption: PD giving final touches to ‘winter package’

July FCA: KE allowed Rs3/unit tariff hike

Contracts with 8 more IPPs renegotiated, NA told

PM congratulates nation

High-net worth individuals: FBR starts receiving data from Nadra

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.22pc

10 FC soldiers martyred in DI Khan

Read more stories