AGL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.71%)
AIRLINK 133.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
BOP 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.51%)
DFML 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.08%)
DGKC 87.38 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.19%)
FCCL 33.91 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (7.31%)
FFBL 64.86 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.12%)
FFL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.37%)
HUBC 105.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-3.27%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5.79%)
KOSM 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.34%)
NBP 67.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.19%)
OGDC 177.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.56%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
PPL 135.75 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.69%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.33%)
PTC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.69%)
SEARL 65.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.61%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.83%)
TOMCL 35.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.05%)
TPLP 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.6%)
TREET 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.64%)
TRG 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.65%)
UNITY 25.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.26%)
BR100 9,666 Increased By 79.8 (0.83%)
BR30 28,768 Decreased By -23 (-0.08%)
KSE100 89,994 Increased By 1048 (1.18%)
KSE30 28,395 Increased By 352.5 (1.26%)
Oct 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-26

SFA acts against sale of unpackaged cooking oil

Recorder Report Published 26 Oct, 2024 07:11am

KARACHI: Director General of Sindh Food Authority (SFA), Muzzammil Hussain, has announced strict measures against the sale of unpackaged cooking oil, emphasizing the cancellation of licenses and imposition of fines on violators.

He highlighted ongoing challenges between the regulatory frameworks of the Pakistan Standard and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) and provincial authorities, which complicate compliance for manufacturers and traders.

However, efforts are under way to harmonize these laws to simplify operations for businesses.

Hussain made these remarks while addressing a luncheon organized by the Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA). Key industry figures, including PVMA Chairman Sheikh Umar Rehan, and other representatives such as Sheikh Kashif Razzak, Rasheed Jan Muhammad, and Masood Parvez, Nasir Saleem, Basit Akram, Amin Dada, Shakeel Ashfaq, Ahmed Ghulam Hussain, Noman Ayaz, Hamid Malik were in attendance.

The DG emphasized that the SFA is committed to transparency, with inspections and penalties being closely monitored to ensure fairness.

“We conducted 600 inspections last year in Sindh, which have now surged to 9,500 monthly,” he said, adding that a one-window online licensing system is being introduced to streamline processes for businesses.

Furthermore, he announced that fines exceeding Rs. 50,000 will require direct approval from the DG to prevent misuse of authority.

Expanding on enforcement efforts, Hussain noted that food safety monitoring, previously limited to Karachi and Hyderabad, has now been extended to all 30 districts of Sindh.

He pledged collaboration with PVMA to establish clear Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for raids, inspections, and penalties, encouraging businesses to reach out directly with complaints if necessary.

"Our goal is not to generate revenue through fines but to ensure food safety with the cooperation of PVMA," he remarked.

PVMA Chairman Sheikh Umar Rehan welcomed SFA’s stance against open oil sales, expressing support for strict enforcement.

However, he raised concerns about instances of harassment by SFA officials, noting that fines of up to Rs. 1 million were sometimes imposed unjustly. Rehan urged the authority to adopt a transparent approach by issuing notices and granting businesses time to comply with regulations.

“The edible oil industry is one of the most organized and transparent sectors, and we stand ready to comply with food safety standards,” Rehan said.

He called for jointly defined SOPs to ensure fair inspections and added that PVMA would fully support penalties in cases of non-compliance, provided that procedures are followed.

The event concluded with both the SFA and PVMA affirming their commitment to work together to promote food safety and create a conducive environment for the industry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

cooking oil PSQCA Sindh Food Authority SFA

Comments

200 characters

SFA acts against sale of unpackaged cooking oil

Israel hits back at Iran with strikes on military targets, IDF says

SBP chief briefs global investors about state of economy

Aurangzeb speaks to investors

Move aimed at raising power consumption: PD giving final touches to ‘winter package’

July FCA: KE allowed Rs3/unit tariff hike

Contracts with 8 more IPPs renegotiated, NA told

PM congratulates nation

High-net worth individuals: FBR starts receiving data from Nadra

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.22pc

10 FC soldiers martyred in DI Khan

Read more stories