SFA acts against sale of unpackaged cooking oil

KARACHI: Director General of Sindh Food Authority (SFA), Muzzammil Hussain, has announced strict measures against the sale of unpackaged cooking oil, emphasizing the cancellation of licenses and imposition of fines on violators.

He highlighted ongoing challenges between the regulatory frameworks of the Pakistan Standard and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) and provincial authorities, which complicate compliance for manufacturers and traders.

However, efforts are under way to harmonize these laws to simplify operations for businesses.

Hussain made these remarks while addressing a luncheon organized by the Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA). Key industry figures, including PVMA Chairman Sheikh Umar Rehan, and other representatives such as Sheikh Kashif Razzak, Rasheed Jan Muhammad, and Masood Parvez, Nasir Saleem, Basit Akram, Amin Dada, Shakeel Ashfaq, Ahmed Ghulam Hussain, Noman Ayaz, Hamid Malik were in attendance.

The DG emphasized that the SFA is committed to transparency, with inspections and penalties being closely monitored to ensure fairness.

“We conducted 600 inspections last year in Sindh, which have now surged to 9,500 monthly,” he said, adding that a one-window online licensing system is being introduced to streamline processes for businesses.

Furthermore, he announced that fines exceeding Rs. 50,000 will require direct approval from the DG to prevent misuse of authority.

Expanding on enforcement efforts, Hussain noted that food safety monitoring, previously limited to Karachi and Hyderabad, has now been extended to all 30 districts of Sindh.

He pledged collaboration with PVMA to establish clear Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for raids, inspections, and penalties, encouraging businesses to reach out directly with complaints if necessary.

"Our goal is not to generate revenue through fines but to ensure food safety with the cooperation of PVMA," he remarked.

PVMA Chairman Sheikh Umar Rehan welcomed SFA’s stance against open oil sales, expressing support for strict enforcement.

However, he raised concerns about instances of harassment by SFA officials, noting that fines of up to Rs. 1 million were sometimes imposed unjustly. Rehan urged the authority to adopt a transparent approach by issuing notices and granting businesses time to comply with regulations.

“The edible oil industry is one of the most organized and transparent sectors, and we stand ready to comply with food safety standards,” Rehan said.

He called for jointly defined SOPs to ensure fair inspections and added that PVMA would fully support penalties in cases of non-compliance, provided that procedures are followed.

The event concluded with both the SFA and PVMA affirming their commitment to work together to promote food safety and create a conducive environment for the industry.

