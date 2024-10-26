Offerings collected from shrines being used properly, says minister

KARACHI: The government utilises the shrines’ financial offerings appropriately and responsibly as needed, a concerned minister assured the Sindh Assembly on Friday.

Sindh Auqaf, Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr Minister Riaz Hussain Shah Sheerazi said that funds collected as offerings at shrines across the province are deposited into Sindh government’s Account number 1.

Replying to questions about his department at a short-lived assembly session, he claimed that the collections under Auqaf department are used appropriately and transparently as needed.

Sheerazi informed members that all shops located on shrine premises are auctioned for three-year terms, with a committee formed to oversee the process.

Responding to a question from MQM member Bilqees Mukhtar, who asked why shrine offerings are not used to provide housing for department employees, he said that funds are strictly allocated to appropriate areas based on necessity.

He further said that after recent bombing incidents, CCTV cameras have been installed at shrines to monitor a higher number of devotees.

MQM’s Qurat Ul Ain Khan raised concerns about child abductions at shrines, but Sheerazi clarified that security is primarily the police's responsibility, and no such incident has been reported.

MQM’s Fouzia Hameed questioned the presence of drug addicts at shrines and inquired about cleanliness measures. The minister responded that all shrines have adequate cleaning arrangements, with attendants responsible for maintaining cleanliness.

Another MQM member, Shariq Jamal voiced concerns over drug peddlers and pickpockets at shrines. He answered that some shrines are privately managed, but all under government supervision have security personnel and necessary measures in place.

During the assembly session, Sindh Law Minister Zia Ul Hasan Lanjar presented audit reports on Karachi Water Corporation, KMDC, charged parking in Karachi, and Lyari Development Authority.

Deputy Speaker, Anthony Naveed forwarded these audit reports to the Public Accounts Committee for further review. The session was then adjourned until 3:00 PM on Monday.

