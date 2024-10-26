AGL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.71%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-26

‘Save Gaza March’: Ex-JI senator Mushtaq, 20 workers arrested

Recorder Report Published 26 Oct, 2024 07:04am

ISLAMABAD: The City police, on Friday, arrested former senator of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Mushtaq Ahmed, and 20 other workers during a march organized by the party to express solidarity with the people of Gaza after they tried to move toward the United States (US) embassy.

Mushtaq Ahmed, along with 20 workers of JI, was arrested from outside the Faisal Mosque during the “Save Gaza March” protest. They were arrested after the protestors tried to march to the US Embassy in the federal capital.

Following the arrest, the JI workers were shifted to Aabpara Police Station. Earlier, protesters chanted slogans against Israel and in favor of Palestine.

Naib Ameer JI Mian Muhammad Aslam led the march. Addressing the protesters, Aslam said that Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinians as atrocities in Gaza continue to rage on. Salute to the courage and perseverance of the people of Palestine and Gaza, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

