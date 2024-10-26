DG ISPR urges vigilance against social media propaganda

ISLAMABAD: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry urged the civil society to remain vigilant against social media propaganda and play an active role in countering misinformation.

A special session was held at Garrison Cadet College Kohat where DG ISPR briefed the educators, students, cadets, and civil society members from various institutions in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

According to official sources, Lt Gen Sharif briefed the audience on the Pakistan Army's role in current circumstances, highlighting security challenges faced by the nation. He discussed the threats on Pakistan’s eastern and western borders and outlined the measures taken to counter these challenges, particularly ongoing operations against extremist elements.

The DG ISPR urged students and civil society to remain vigilant against social media propaganda and play an active role in countering misinformation. He lauded the contributions of the Pashtun community, praising their pivotal role in the country's progress and peace efforts.

Participants expressed gratitude for the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army and security forces, acknowledging their role in maintaining peace. They pledged solidarity with the Army, vowing to stand united against any threats to national stability. As a gesture of respect, the DG ISPR was presented with a traditional shawl, cap, and turban.

After the session, attendees noted that the interaction helped dispel doubts regarding social media propaganda and provided valuable insights into the positive contributions of the Army. The information shared on fifth-generation warfare was particularly appreciated, equipping participants with strategies to assess news objectively.

