Pakistan Print 2024-10-26

BISP official congratulates Ugandan delegation

Recorder Report Published 26 Oct, 2024 07:21am

ISLAMABAD: Secretary BISP Amer Ali Ahmad has congratulated the Ugandan delegation on its successful study tour to Pakistan.

He expressed hope that Uganda’s government will implement or replicate these learnings to strengthen its social protection programmes, he said, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

“Social protection is our common goal; through mutual collaboration and knowledge exchange, our relationship will strengthen, leading to better outcomes,” the Secretary BISP said.

BISP Amer Ali Ahmad Secretary BISP Ugandan delegation

