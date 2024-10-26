Three months: Foreign tourists allowed to import vehicles temporarily

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has allowed foreign tourists to temporarily import vehicles into Pakistan for a period of three months.

According to a notification issued by the FBR on Friday, a tourist who imports a vehicle against carnet-de-passage or a bank guarantee may be given delivery thereof by the officer-in-charge of the Customs station of entry without payment of Customs-duties for its retention in Pakistan for a period of three months, if such tourist makes a declaration at the Customs-station or a port of entry to the effect that he will not constructively or substantially transfer the ownership of the vehicle to any other person during his stay in Pakistan.

Provided that where it is not practicable for the tourist to export such vehicle within the said period and he makes an application to the respective Collector having jurisdiction before the expiry of that period to this effect, the Collector may extend that period not exceeding three months subject to having valid carnet-de-passage or bank guarantee and undertaking by the carnet holder that he will not leave the country for this extended period, FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024