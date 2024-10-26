Lucky Cement wins ‘Excellency Award’

KARACHI: Lucky Cement Limited has been honoured with the Excellency Award in the Cement Category at the 39th Management Association of Pakistan (MAP) Awards in a ceremony took place in Karachi, recognising outstanding corporate performance and management practices across various industries.

This award reaffirms Lucky Cement’s commitment to excellence in the cement sector and highlights the company’s continuous efforts to maintain high standards of quality and innovation in its operations.

The MAP Awards celebrate corporate success and promote best practices in management across Pakistan’s business landscape.

