PDWP approves transport sector schemes worth Rs43bn

LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Friday approved a significant development scheme of the transport sector amounting to approximately Rs 43 billion to introduce Eco-friendly buses in five major cities of the province.

The approval was given in the 39th meeting of the PDWP chaired by Chairman Planning and Development Board Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan held at P&D Board Punjab.

The mega scheme involves the induction of eco-friendly buses in five major cities of Punjab including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad, and Bahawalpur.

The main purpose of this initiative is to enhance public transportation while promoting environmental sustainability by introducing eco-friendly buses. Furthermore, the program aims to reduce air pollution, alleviate traffic congestion, and provide residents a reliable, efficient mode of transportation.

