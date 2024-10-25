AGL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.71%)
AIRLINK 133.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
BOP 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.51%)
DFML 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.08%)
DGKC 87.38 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.19%)
FCCL 33.91 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (7.31%)
FFBL 64.86 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.12%)
FFL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.37%)
HUBC 105.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-3.27%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5.79%)
KOSM 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.34%)
NBP 67.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.19%)
OGDC 177.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.56%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
PPL 135.75 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.69%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.33%)
PTC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.69%)
SEARL 65.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.61%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.83%)
TOMCL 35.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.05%)
TPLP 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.6%)
TREET 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.64%)
TRG 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.65%)
UNITY 25.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.26%)
BR100 9,666 Increased By 79.8 (0.83%)
BR30 28,768 Decreased By -23 (-0.08%)
KSE100 89,994 Increased By 1048 (1.18%)
KSE30 28,395 Increased By 352.5 (1.26%)
Markets

UAE markets gain on resumption of Gaza ceasefire talks

Reuters Published 25 Oct, 2024 07:31pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Stock exchanges in United Arab Emirates rose on Friday as the planned resumption of Gaza ceasefire talks in the coming days eased market sentiments.

The head of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency will travel to Doha on Sunday to try to restart talks for a deal to release Israeli hostages being held in the Gaza Strip, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said on Thursday.

Mossad head David Barnea will meet with CIA director William Burns and the Qatari prime minister, Netanyahu’s office said.

Dubai’s main index settled 0.3% higher, led by gains in industrial and utilities sector stocks.

Toll gate operator Salik Company jumped 1.1% and Parkin Company increased 3%.

Market heavyweight Emirates NBD Bank and state-run utility firm Dubai Electricity And Water Authority climbed 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively.

Dubai’s outlook remains optimistic as more Q3 earnings releases are expected to support further upside, maintaining its bullish trend compared to regional peers, said Ahmed Negm Head of Market Research MENA at XS.com.

Abu Dhabi’s benchmark index edged 0.1% higher, snapping a four session losing streak, with UAE’s third largest lender Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank rising 1.1% and Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries surging 14.4%.

Gulf bourses end mixed on regional tensions, Q3 earnings

Among the gainers, Easy Lease Motorcycle Rental jumped 6.4% as the firm’s third quarter net profit increased 69% quarter-on-quarter to 7.6 million dirhams ($2.07 million).

Oil prices - a key contributor to Gulf’s economy - rose 0.8% to $74.98 a barrel by 1130 GMT.

Dubai index extended gains to a third week, finishing the week 0.2% higher, while Abu Dhabi logged 0.9% weekly losses, according to data compiled by LSEG.

