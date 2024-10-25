British Airways extends London-Tel Aviv flight suspension

LONDON: British Airways on Friday said it was extending its suspension of flights from London to Tel Aviv until the end of March next year.

The airline, which had a daily return service from London Heathrow to Ben Gurion Airport, announced earlier this month that it had stopped flights until this Saturday.

BA was one of a number of international carriers to ground flights due to growing tensions between Israel and Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon.

British Airways to suspend London-Beijing direct flights

With continued tensions in the Middle East, the company said in a statement on Friday: “We’ve suspended our flights to Tel Aviv out to the end of March next year.

“This will give greater certainty to our customers who we’re contacting to advise them of their options, including a full refund.”