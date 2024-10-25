AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
AIRLINK 133.79 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-2.24%)
BOP 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.6%)
CNERGY 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
DCL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.88%)
DFML 44.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.1%)
DGKC 86.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.04%)
FCCL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (7.59%)
FFBL 63.31 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2.61%)
FFL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (9.67%)
HUBC 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.61%)
HUMNL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.9%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.96%)
KOSM 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
MLCF 38.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.63%)
NBP 67.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
OGDC 176.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.51%)
PAEL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.73%)
PPL 138.75 Increased By ▲ 5.26 (3.94%)
PRL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
PTC 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.2%)
SEARL 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.58%)
TELE 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.28%)
TOMCL 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.43%)
TPLP 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
TREET 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.43%)
TRG 48.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.34%)
UNITY 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.76%)
BR100 9,681 Increased By 94.5 (0.99%)
BR30 28,991 Increased By 200.1 (0.7%)
KSE100 90,219 Increased By 1272.9 (1.43%)
KSE30 28,501 Increased By 457.9 (1.63%)
European shares slip on auto pressure, set for weekly loss

Reuters Published 25 Oct, 2024 01:58pm

Europe’s main stock index ticked lower on Friday as bleak earnings from automobile firms Valeo and Mercedes dragged down the sector, and was set for a weekly decline.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.3% as of 0718 GMT, on track for its first weekly loss in three as investors navigated corporate earnings, the global rate-cut trajectory and the upcoming U.S. elections.

Auto stocks fell 0.9% while NatWest’s positive results underpinned bank stocks, up 0.4%.

Europe’s STOXX 600 rises in broad-based advance on earnings impetus

German automaker Mercedes-Benz fell 3.7% after third-quarter earnings in core car division massively missed estimates, while Valeo shed 7.5% as the automotive supplier cut its annual sales guidance for the second time this year.

French spirits-maker Remy Contreau shed 3% at open after dropping its forecast that its full-year sales would gradually recover after quarterly sales fell more than expected, and was last down 0.3%.

