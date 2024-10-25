AGL 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
India bond yields flat; traders eye weekly debt sale

Reuters Published 25 Oct, 2024 09:54am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields were largely unchanged on Friday and were set to end the week flat amid a lack of strong directional triggers, while the focus was on the fresh debt supply through a weekly auction.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was at 6.8251% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, compared with its previous close of 6.8204%.

New Delhi aims to raise 320 billion rupees ($3.81 billion), which includes 220 billion rupees of the new 6.79% 2034 bond that will replace the existing benchmark note soon.

“The entire week has passed by without providing any strong cues, and if the demand at auction indicates weakness, we could see a test of 6.85% one more time before the end of the day,” a trader with a state-run bank said.

Bond yields have not moved either side much, as the rise in U.S. yields was offset by favourable demand-supply dynamics.

The 10-year U.S. yield stayed around the 4.20% mark as traders braced for a less aggressive Federal Reserve rate cut path and the outcome of the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 5.

Interest rate futures indicate a 95% probability that the Fed will cut rates by 25 bps next month.

India bond yields may see uptick after central bank policy minutes

Meanwhile, market participants remained divided over the Reserve Bank of India’s next policy move, especially after the minutes of the recent meeting showed most members were focused on inflation management.

India cannot risk another bout of inflation and the monetary policy committee (MPC) must adopt a cautious approach to lowering interest rates, members said in the minutes.

The MPC had kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.50%, while changing its policy stance to ‘neutral’.

Barclays, Bank of America and STCI Primary Dealer anticipate rate cuts in December, while IDFC First Bank expects a cut in February.

Indian government bond yields

