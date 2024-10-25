China stocks open flat amid policy uncertainty; HK set to fall for third week

SHANGHAI: China stocks opened flat on Friday and were set to rise slightly for the week, as investors await details of Beijing’s fiscal stimulus and next month’s U.S. election results.

Hong Kong stocks edged up, and were on track for a third consecutive weekly loss.

China stocks snap four-day winning streak

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index were little changed at the open.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose roughly 0.5% soon after open, but is so far down 0.9% for the week.