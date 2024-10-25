AGL 38.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
AIRLINK 133.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.27%)
BOP 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.6%)
CNERGY 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
DCL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.88%)
DFML 44.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.28%)
DGKC 86.50 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.16%)
FCCL 34.17 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (8.13%)
FFBL 63.25 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.51%)
FFL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (9.46%)
HUBC 107.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.55%)
KOSM 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.33%)
MLCF 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.76%)
NBP 67.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.37%)
OGDC 177.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.56%)
PAEL 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.56%)
PPL 138.25 Increased By ▲ 4.76 (3.57%)
PRL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.71%)
PTC 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.26%)
SEARL 65.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-3.14%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.01%)
TOMCL 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.43%)
TPLP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
TREET 14.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.57%)
TRG 48.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.2%)
UNITY 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
BR100 9,666 Increased By 79.6 (0.83%)
BR30 29,005 Increased By 214 (0.74%)
KSE100 90,124 Increased By 1177.6 (1.32%)
KSE30 28,448 Increased By 405.8 (1.45%)
Oct 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China and HK stocks rise, but stimulus, US election uncertainty temper gains

Reuters Published October 25, 2024 Updated October 25, 2024 01:57pm

SHANGHAI: China stocks rose on Friday, gaining for the second week in a row, though investors were reluctant to place big bets as they awaited details of Beijing’s fiscal stimulus and next month’s U.S. presidential election.

Hong Kong stocks also gained, but registered a third consecutive weekly loss, as the late-September euphoria dissipated.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index both edged up roughly 1%, and were up 0.1% and 0.6% respectively, for the week.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.5%, but was down 1% for the week.

China and Hong Kong stocks surged last month after Beijing kicked off its biggest stimulus since the pandemic, but the heavy outflows this month appear to have put the brakes on that sweeping rally.

Global hedge funds have clawed back nearly 80% of the peak cumulative buying in Chinese equities as of Oct. 23, Goldman Sachs’ prime brokers team estimates.

China stocks snap four-day winning streak

China stock market turnover, which hit record levels on Oct. 8, has been shrinking since, suggesting growing caution from investors looking for direction, Founder Securities investor advisor Luo Xuhong said in a note to clients.

“The market is getting uneasy about fiscal stimulus”, the details of which have not yet been announced, Luo said.

The Nov. 5 U.S. election is also keeping investors on edge.

A win for Republican Donald Trump, particularly if accompanied by a Republican sweep of Congress, is expected to squeeze the yuan and shares in the export sector.

A victory for Democrat Kamala Harris is likely to result in the opposite trades.

“If Trump wins, the U.S. is expected to levy fresh tariff on Chinese goods,” Haitong Securities said in a report.

China’s small-caps outperformed blue-chips on Friday, with the CSI 2000 Index jumping 2.4%, compared with a gain of 0.6% in the CSI Mega-cap Index.

Winners included photovoltaic, media and electronics stocks, while losers included utilities, banking and telecom services shares.

In Hong Kong, most sectors rose, with industrials, biotech and information technology shares leading the gains.

China shares China stocks CSI300 Index

Comments

200 characters

China and HK stocks rise, but stimulus, US election uncertainty temper gains

SC holds full court reference for outgoing CJP Qazi Faez Isa

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

PSDP 2024-25: Ministries’ Rs2.9trn request pruned to Rs1.1trn

KE concerned at Nepra’s delay in announcing FCA for two months

Ahmed triple strike leaves Pakistan 187-7 in third Test

August FCA: Nepra approves 86 paisa per unit negative adjustment

Lotte Chemical’s profit plunges 75% in 3QCY24

Oil heads for weekly gain as Middle East tensions keep market on edge

Gold price per tola decreases Rs800 in Pakistan

Guddu Thermal Power Plant: CPGCL urges SBP to grant LC approval in favour of GE

Read more stories