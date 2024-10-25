AGL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
Urban Unit unveils ‘Lahore Climate Action Plan’

Recorder Report Published 25 Oct, 2024 06:28am

LAHORE: The Urban Unit, the government of Punjab, launched the Lahore Climate Action Plan (LCAP) during a rapid strategic appraisal workshop. The plan addresses Lahore’s severe air pollution, rising temperatures, urban heat islands, and increased flooding.

Raja Jehangir, Secretary of the Punjab Environmental Protection Department (EPD) inaugurated the workshop, followed by a message from Usman Manzoor, Program Manager of the Climate Promise Programme (CPP) at UNDP. Shruti Narayan, Managing Director of Regions and Mayoral Engagement at C40 Cities, emphasised the importance of regional collaboration.

Abid Hussainy, Project Team Lead and General Manager of Environment & Climate Change at The Urban Unit presented an overview of LCAP, aligning it with the Climate Resilient Punjab Vision and Action Plan 2024. The plan aims for emissions neutrality by 2050, addressing Lahore’s environmental challenges.

Lahore experiences 265 unhealthy days annually, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 405. The city faces significant environmental pressures, including 4.5 million bikes, 3.4 million cars, 6,800 industries, and 6.6 million acres of rice fields contributing to pollution. Stubble burning has increased by 10%, and green cover is shrinking. Despite Pakistan’s less than 1% contribution to global GHG emissions, Lahore urgently needs action. LCAP aims to reduce emissions by 50% in one year, with a focus on waste management, including addressing the absence of a proper landfill.

The official launch of LCAP was marked by a signing ceremony involving Raja Jehangir, Dr. Imran Hamid Sheikh and Abid Hussainy. This commitment to a sustainable future was a highlight of the event, symbolizing a unified pledge to prioritize climate action in Lahore.

Punjab climate change UNDP climate action EPD LCAP Lahore Climate Action Plan Urban Unit Climate Promise Programme

