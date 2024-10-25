AGL 38.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Safe digital environment: UNDP team proposes to assist Punjab PA for awareness sessions

Recorder Report Published 25 Oct, 2024 07:24am

LAHORE: A delegation of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) met Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan.

The UNDP delegation included Qaiser Ishaq, Dr Ali Al Bayati, Usman Zafar, Babar Yaqub, Humaira Javed and Chaudhry Amjad Maan. In the meeting, the UNDP delegation proposed to assist Punjab Assembly in providing awareness sessions regarding safe digital environment.

The UNDP appreciated Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan’s initiative to highlight the issue of fake news and support parliamentarians on this important issue. Speaking on the occasion, Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said that the government is taking steps to prevent fake news on social media.

Legislation regarding anti-fake news is being drafted in the Punjab Assembly. UNDP’s role in addressing fake news is constructive and commendable. He said that UNDP should organize awareness sessions to educate people about fake news. UNDP and the government have common goals.

The government will provide all possible support to UNDP to tackle fake news. Access to truth is a fundamental right of everyone.

Unfortunately, people are being misled by the misuse of social media. Syllabus will have to be arranged in terms of correct use of social media and eradication of fake news in educational institutions. The delegation thanked Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan for the support provided by the government to UNDP.

