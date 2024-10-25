AGL 38.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
2024-10-25

Private sector keen to contribute to economic growth: LCCI

Recorder Report Published October 25, 2024 Updated October 25, 2024 07:37am

LAHORE: Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Mian Abuzar Shad has said that the private sector was keen to contribute to Pakistan’s economic growth, therefore, they should be provided with a supportive atmosphere to achieve this goal and stressed the importance of discussing policies openly.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting with Additional Secretary of Punjab Home Department Uzma Saleem, Senior Superintendent of Police Usman Bajwa and Deputy Secretary Home Department Jamal Fazil here on Thursday. LCCI Executive Committee Member Aamna Randhawa was also present at the meeting.

He further said that the business community should not be entangled in trivial matters to ensure a peaceful environment conducive to business. He called for a more cooperative relationship between government institutions and the business community. “If institutions do not cooperate, where would the traders go,” he asked, adding that while they were eager to play their part in the economic progress, they were often bogged down by trivial issues, such as dengue-related cases being registered by the Punjab Health Department. He said that no country could move forward under such conditions.

Shad added that the government should allow the private sector to import duty-free bulletproof vehicles and assured that the LCCI would play its part in attracting investors for this purpose. He said adopting modern technologies like artificial intelligence was essential for Pakistan to stay competitive globally. “The Lahore Chamber was committed to working for economic growth and supporting initiatives that enhance security and governance, ensuring a thriving business environment in the country."

The Additional Secretary agreed with the LCCI President, stating that registering FIRs over dengue larvae was a stringent measure. He assured the LCCI that he would discuss this issue with the relevant authorities. He also acknowledged the longstanding relationship between law enforcement and the business community expressing a strong connection with the Chamber. He highlighted poor governance as a critical issue and called for a shift from enforcement to a facilitative role to promote growth.

