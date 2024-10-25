AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
PFA raids beverages manufacturing unit

Recorder Report Published 25 Oct, 2024 07:40am

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided a beverages manufacturing unit in Jalo and discarded 750 litres of spurious carbonated drinks, acid and artificial sweeteners.

The raiding team also confiscated 900 litres of cold drinks, machines, a chiller and a water tank during the raid. A case has also been registered against the unit owner on the complaint of PFA for violating the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid said that action was taken against the food business operator (FBO) after fizzy drinks were not found up to the mark during the screening of carbonated drinks samples. He said that fabricated drinks were wasted on the spot after finding artificial sweeteners, unfiltered water and other harmful ingredients.

He said the consumption of fake beverages prepared without formula caused stomach and intestinal diseases in the human body.

He said fake labelling was also being used on carbonated drink bottles to deceive innocent citizens and the competent authority. He further said that the raiding team witnessed insects on the floor, cobwebs on walls, flies and the worst condition of hygiene.

Asim Javaid said that the spurious cold drinks were to be supplied to local shops and restaurants in Lahore; however, the raiding team ruined their unholy ambitions by taking timely action.

“Our motto is to fight against the adulteration mafia who play with people's health in the name of food”, he said and warned that there is no place for counterfeiters in Punjab, and their illicit business will be completely eradicated.

