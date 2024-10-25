Ministers inaugurate new bridge on Hub River N-25

ISLAMABAD: Federal Ministers Abdul Aleem Khan and Jam Kamal Khan inaugurated the newly-constructed bridge on Hub River N-25 at the confluence of Balochistan and Sindh provinces which has been completed in two years at a cost of 1,180 million rupees.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Federal Minister for Communications, Board of Investment and Privatisation Abdul Aleem Khan said that for the development of any area there must be business activities and we have to ensure maximum development of Balochistan even by collecting revenue from other provinces.

He said that the largest network of the National Highways Authority (NHA) across the country exists in Balochistan which is 4,500km long but unfortunately, lesser toll tax is collected from this province.

Aleem Khan declared the width of Hub Bridge insufficient and announced the construction of another bridge parallel to it. In the same way, approval was given by Aleem Khan to make the highway N-25 from Karachi to Quetta two-way where accidents occur due to traffic pressure.

Aleem Khan said that we will build new bridges and roads in Balochistan while a new bridge has already been completed at “Pinjara” which will be opened very soon.

In his address, Aleem Khan said that he wants to build the 6-lane Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway in the mode of Public-Private Partnership; similarly, the Northern Bypass will also be constructed as a major Highway.

He praised the NLC and NHA authorities for their best performance in the construction of this bridge and expressed the hope that after the construction of this link the Hub area will play a key role in the development of the province and the country.

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan said that the present government is solving the problems of Balochistan on a priority basis.

He appreciated in time completion of Hub Bridge and offered special thanks to Aleem Khan in this regard.

Federal Secretary Communications Ali Sher Mehsud and NHA Chairman Shahryar Sultan briefed the Aleem Khan about the details of the completed project while later the federal ministers and senior officials reviewed the construction work of the newly constructed Hub Bridge.

During his visit to Karachi, Aleem Khan called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and had a detailed discussion with him on the issues related to highways and communication sector of Sindh province.

Aleem Khan, while presiding over the high-level meeting of NHA Karachi said that financial stability in government Institutions should be our first priority; similarly, the NHA should also increase its own resources.

He said that NHA Sindh should achieve the target of 25 billion rupees in the current fiscal year.

The federal minister for communications directed the NHA officials to speed up the work on the ongoing 43 projects in Sindh and ensure high quality.

Meanwhile, Federal Ministers Abdul Aleem Khan and Jam Kamal Khan also arrived at the residence of Rana Ansar, Member of the National Assembly of MQM where they expressed their deep sorrow and grief over the sudden death of her young son, Shahzeb Naqvi.

They offered their sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to bear this loss with fortitude.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024