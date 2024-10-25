AGL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-25

Faysal Bank reports Rs19.8bn PAT

Press Release Published 25 Oct, 2024 06:28am

KARACHI: Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), the leading Islamic bank in Pakistan, continued with its growth stride and has announced sound financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The bank reported a profit after tax (PAT) of PKR 19.8 billion, marking a 64% increase as compared to the same period last year. Reflecting this strong performance, the bank also declared an interim cash dividend of 15%.

Mian Muhammad Younis, Chairman of Faysal Bank, stated, “Masha’Allah, the 9M’24 results highlight the strong foundation we have established as the best Islamic bank, driven by the dedication of our Board, Management, and Employees. The financial performance reflects the Bank’s solid business fundamentals, complemented by our innovative Islamic products.”

Yousaf Hussain, President & CEO of Faysal Bank, stated, “Alhamdulillah, our success in the first nine months of 2024 reflects the trust of our customers, the commitment of our staff, and the strength of our Shariah-compliant offerings.”

