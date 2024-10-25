AGL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
COAS witnesses ongoing multinational exercise ‘Indus Shield-2024’

Recorder Report Published 25 Oct, 2024 06:28am

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has visited an operational air base of Pakistan Air Force on Thursday and witnessed the ongoing multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024.

The COAS was received by Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf was also in presence at the occasion, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

Exercise Indus Shield-2024 is the biggest multinational exercise of the region that is witnessing participation from 24 esteemed Air Forces converging to foster interoperability and training through state-of-the-art facilities embodying the exercise motto; “Stronger When Together.”

The COAS expressed his satisfaction over the combat readiness of Pakistan Air Force and the progress made through various modernization and upgradation programmes.

Later, General Asim Munir witnessed exercise operations, static display of various niche and disruptive technologies where he was briefed on the modernization efforts of Pakistan Air Force to stay abreast with contemporary security challenges which was later followed by an enthralling aerial display by PAF fighter jets.

The COAS also interacted with the aircrew and appreciated the resolve of PAF personnel to safeguard the aerial frontiers of Pakistan. He emphasized on the critical role of inter-service collaboration, which he believes is essential for achieving operational success.

The Chief of Air Staff expressed his gratitude for the COAS’s visit, reinforcing the commitment to enhance cooperation between the Army and Air Force in both training and operational contexts.

The Air Chief also apprised the COAS on modernization and indigenization drive being carried out by the PAF through induction of state-of-the-art weapon systems.

While speaking on the occasion, the Air Chief highlighted that the ongoing exercise Indus Shield-2024 will go a long way in bolstering interoperability amongst the participating nations and will train their air and ground crews to face contemporary warfare challenges.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

