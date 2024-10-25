PARTLY FACETIOUS: We refer to social media as a fake outlet

“So the ongoing summit in Kazan, Russia…” “Is being underplayed and on some Western channels dismissed as a non-starter…”

“Right; there goes the perception that Western media is unbiased, not guided by government policy, not…”

“Agreed and that is why social media has emerged as a platform for more unbiased reporting and need I add podcasts from US University professors of great standing are presenting alternate views to the government and…and let me finish no mainstream media is taking them on matters of national interest….”

“In the Land of the Pure, we refer to social media as a fake outlet, an outlet that is spreading anarchy in the country…”

“Is it because one party led by The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless rules the social media and the legislation leading to crackdown by law enforcement agencies really not proving effective…?”

“Hey it’s a difficult task even in Western countries trolling or threats go undetected.

“So what’s your point?”

“The Third Wife never ever commanded any popularity within the party high command or the party’s supporters so making a deal with her for her release is not going to make a leader to reckon with out of her, who would take over the party …”

“I only hope that The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless understands that all cases against him that have some merit have The Third Wife as his co-accused…”

“Right; time will tell if her pervasive control over him has eased a bit but I reckon he will not pass on the political reins to her during his lifetime.”

“And his supporters are certainly not going to shift their loyalties to her afterwards.”

“Right, so this is Plan F but what’s the harm in trying.”

