AGL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
AIRLINK 136.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.66%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.98%)
DFML 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.74%)
DGKC 85.51 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.65%)
FCCL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (4.39%)
FFBL 61.70 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (7.12%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
HUBC 108.75 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.78%)
HUMNL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
KEL 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.42%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.01%)
MLCF 38.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.11%)
NBP 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.89%)
OGDC 176.01 Increased By ▲ 7.02 (4.15%)
PAEL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
PPL 133.49 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (1.9%)
PRL 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.09%)
PTC 16.82 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (6.79%)
SEARL 67.75 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (4.63%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TOMCL 36.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
TPLP 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
TREET 14.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.94%)
TRG 49.61 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (9.64%)
UNITY 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.1%)
BR100 9,586 Increased By 239.1 (2.56%)
BR30 28,791 Increased By 678.6 (2.41%)
KSE100 88,946 Increased By 1751.5 (2.01%)
KSE30 28,043 Increased By 645.6 (2.36%)
Opinion Print 2024-10-25

PARTLY FACETIOUS: We refer to social media as a fake outlet

Anjum Ibrahim Published 25 Oct, 2024 06:29am

“So the ongoing summit in Kazan, Russia…” “Is being underplayed and on some Western channels dismissed as a non-starter…”

“Right; there goes the perception that Western media is unbiased, not guided by government policy, not…”

“Agreed and that is why social media has emerged as a platform for more unbiased reporting and need I add podcasts from US University professors of great standing are presenting alternate views to the government and…and let me finish no mainstream media is taking them on matters of national interest….”

“In the Land of the Pure, we refer to social media as a fake outlet, an outlet that is spreading anarchy in the country…”

“Is it because one party led by The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless rules the social media and the legislation leading to crackdown by law enforcement agencies really not proving effective…?”

“Hey it’s a difficult task even in Western countries trolling or threats go undetected.

“So what’s your point?”

“The Third Wife never ever commanded any popularity within the party high command or the party’s supporters so making a deal with her for her release is not going to make a leader to reckon with out of her, who would take over the party …”

“I only hope that The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless understands that all cases against him that have some merit have The Third Wife as his co-accused…”

“Right; time will tell if her pervasive control over him has eased a bit but I reckon he will not pass on the political reins to her during his lifetime.”

“And his supporters are certainly not going to shift their loyalties to her afterwards.”

“Right, so this is Plan F but what’s the harm in trying.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

