AGL 38.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
AIRLINK 137.90 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.58%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.68%)
CNERGY 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
DCL 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.24%)
DFML 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.11%)
DGKC 86.01 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (3.25%)
FCCL 30.90 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.08%)
FFBL 59.11 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (2.62%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.86%)
HUBC 109.30 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.29%)
HUMNL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.75%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
KOSM 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.13%)
MLCF 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
NBP 67.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
OGDC 171.90 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (1.72%)
PAEL 25.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 134.62 Increased By ▲ 3.62 (2.76%)
PRL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.69%)
PTC 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.44%)
SEARL 67.72 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (4.59%)
TELE 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.43%)
TOMCL 36.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.58%)
TPLP 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TREET 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.14%)
TRG 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.55%)
UNITY 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.1%)
BR100 9,434 Increased By 86.5 (0.93%)
BR30 28,571 Increased By 458.2 (1.63%)
KSE100 88,045 Increased By 850.3 (0.98%)
KSE30 27,649 Increased By 251.6 (0.92%)
Five dead, 22 hurt in attack on Ankara defence firm

AFP Published 24 Oct, 2024 06:49am

ANKARA: Five people were killed and 22 others wounded in an attack on a top Turkish defence firm near Ankara that the government said was “very likely” carried out by Kurdish militants.

“The way in which this action was carried out is very probably linked to the PKK,” Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said, referring to the Kurdish militant group which has waged a decades-long insurgency against the Turkish state.

He said efforts to identify the perpetrators were ongoing.

Shortly after 3:30 pm, a huge explosion rocked the headquarters of state-run Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) some 40 kilometres (25 miles) north of Ankara.

It sent clouds of smoke into the air as the sound of gunfire rang out, Turkish media reported in an incident quickly denounced by Yerlikaya as a “terror attack”.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was in Russia for talks with Vladimir Putin, denounced it as a “heinous” attack on Turkey’s defence industry “targeting the survival of our country,” he said on X.

