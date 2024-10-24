AGL 38.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.46%)
AIRLINK 137.81 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.52%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.49%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DCL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
DFML 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.01%)
DGKC 86.11 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (3.37%)
FCCL 30.94 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.21%)
FFBL 59.10 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.6%)
FFL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.08%)
HUBC 108.90 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.92%)
HUMNL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.1%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.14%)
KOSM 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.01%)
MLCF 38.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.31%)
NBP 67.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
OGDC 171.50 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.49%)
PAEL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
PIBTL 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
PPL 134.50 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (2.67%)
PRL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.15%)
PTC 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.13%)
SEARL 67.99 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (5%)
TELE 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.3%)
TOMCL 36.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.58%)
TPLP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TREET 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.94%)
TRG 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.52%)
UNITY 25.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
BR100 9,445 Increased By 98.1 (1.05%)
BR30 28,620 Increased By 507.2 (1.8%)
KSE100 88,027 Increased By 832 (0.95%)
KSE30 27,645 Increased By 248.1 (0.91%)
Oct 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-10-24

‘No proposal under study on ADR tax exemption for banks’

Sohail Sarfraz Published October 24, 2024 Updated October 24, 2024 09:36am

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Finance Ali Perveiz Malik said Wednesday that there is no proposal under consideration on Advance-to-Deposit Ratio (ADR) tax exemption for banks.

Ali Perveiz Malik informed Senate Standing Committee on Finance that presently there is no such proposal under consideration in this regard.

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Rashid Mahmood informed the committee that it would be done next year. The tax status would remain the same in coming December 2024 as the tax department cannot estimate the expected ADR as on December 31, 2024.

FBR intensifies efforts to collect advance tax instalments

He stated that the banking companies follow calendar year as the tax year i.e. from January to December. The current tax year 2025 ends on December 31, 2024. As per half-yearly accounts filed by four banks for January to June 2024, the reported ADR (half-yearly) shows 21 percent to 46 percent for the reported ADR.

FBR Chairman stated that the ADR ratio goes up if banks extend more loans to the private sector than investing in government securities. The FBR cannot estimate the expected ADR as on December 31, 2024.

According to the tax authorities, there is no tax exemption related to ADR. However, the tax rate on the taxable income of a banking company is 39 percent, if the annual ADR of a banking company is more than 50 percent; the tax rate on the taxable income of a banking company is 49 percent instead of 39 percent, if the annual ADR is less than 50 percent, but more than 40 percent and the tax rate on the taxable income of a banking company is 55 percent instead of 39 percent, if the annual ADR of a banking company is upto 40 percent, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

banks FBR tax exemption banking companies Ali Pervaiz Malik Rashid Mahmood ADR tax exemption Advance to Deposit Ratio

Comments

200 characters

‘No proposal under study on ADR tax exemption for banks’

Aurangzeb explores climate financing, trade deals with global institutions

Intra-day update: rupee steady against US dollar

Finance minister, his Saudi counterpart hold talks

Security forces kill 9 terrorists in Bajaur: ISPR

NA informed: Final auction for PIA on 30th

MoF unwilling to legalise revenue-based load shedding

Disco applicable rates: Govt set to provide power to SEZs

Aurangzeb for social protection in IMF loans

MoFA, SIFC finalizing agenda for PM’s visit to Qatar

COLABS announces raising $2mn in pre-Series A funding

Read more stories