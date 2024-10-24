Increasing air pollution: Punjab EPD directs authorities to take steps

LAHORE: Due to increasing air pollution, the Punjab Environmental Protection Department (EPD) has directed relevant authorities to take necessary measures. Due to the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching a sensitive level in Lahore, school timings have been adjusted, considering the health of children and the elderly people.

The government has instructed that from October 28, 2024 to January 31, 2025, schools should not start before 8:45 am. Morning assemblies will be held indoors, and all outdoor activities have been suspended.

The public is urged to wear masks and follow other protective measures to safeguard against smog. Citizens are advised to check the daily AQI via the EPD’s app and take appropriate precautions.

Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb emphasized avoiding unnecessary travel and outdoor activities during smog. Residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed, and a ban on all forms of fireworks in Lahore will be in effect until January 31, 2025.

Additionally, vehicles, motorbikes, rickshaws, and buses emitting smoke will be clamped down to mitigate the adverse effects of smog.

Maryam Aurangzeb has appealed to the public to cooperate with the government and immediately report any incidents of smoke emissions by calling 1373 so that the EPD can take prompt action.

