AGL 38.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
AIRLINK 138.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.66%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.68%)
CNERGY 3.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
DFML 46.32 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.27%)
DGKC 86.15 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (3.42%)
FCCL 30.97 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.31%)
FFBL 59.00 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.43%)
FFL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.41%)
HUBC 108.71 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.74%)
HUMNL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.1%)
KEL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
KOSM 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.26%)
MLCF 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
NBP 67.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.44%)
OGDC 171.48 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (1.47%)
PAEL 25.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
PIBTL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 134.62 Increased By ▲ 3.62 (2.76%)
PRL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.48%)
PTC 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.13%)
SEARL 67.78 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (4.68%)
TELE 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.43%)
TOMCL 36.35 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.72%)
TPLP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TREET 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.14%)
TRG 45.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.31%)
UNITY 25.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
BR100 9,439 Increased By 92.2 (0.99%)
BR30 28,571 Increased By 458.2 (1.63%)
KSE100 88,023 Increased By 828.2 (0.95%)
KSE30 27,641 Increased By 244.4 (0.89%)
Oct 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-24

Increasing air pollution: Punjab EPD directs authorities to take steps

Recorder Report Published 24 Oct, 2024 06:49am

LAHORE: Due to increasing air pollution, the Punjab Environmental Protection Department (EPD) has directed relevant authorities to take necessary measures. Due to the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching a sensitive level in Lahore, school timings have been adjusted, considering the health of children and the elderly people.

The government has instructed that from October 28, 2024 to January 31, 2025, schools should not start before 8:45 am. Morning assemblies will be held indoors, and all outdoor activities have been suspended.

The public is urged to wear masks and follow other protective measures to safeguard against smog. Citizens are advised to check the daily AQI via the EPD’s app and take appropriate precautions.

Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb emphasized avoiding unnecessary travel and outdoor activities during smog. Residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed, and a ban on all forms of fireworks in Lahore will be in effect until January 31, 2025.

Additionally, vehicles, motorbikes, rickshaws, and buses emitting smoke will be clamped down to mitigate the adverse effects of smog.

Maryam Aurangzeb has appealed to the public to cooperate with the government and immediately report any incidents of smoke emissions by calling 1373 so that the EPD can take prompt action.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

air pollution Air Quality Index health issues Punjab EPD

Comments

200 characters

Increasing air pollution: Punjab EPD directs authorities to take steps

Aurangzeb explores climate financing, trade deals with global institutions

Intra-day update: rupee steady against US dollar

Finance minister, his Saudi counterpart hold talks

Security forces kill 9 terrorists in Bajaur: ISPR

NA informed: Final auction for PIA on 30th

MoF unwilling to legalise revenue-based load shedding

Disco applicable rates: Govt set to provide power to SEZs

Aurangzeb for social protection in IMF loans

MoFA, SIFC finalizing agenda for PM’s visit to Qatar

COLABS announces raising $2mn in pre-Series A funding

Read more stories