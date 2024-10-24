AGL 38.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
MQM leader Begum Raana Ansar’s son dies in accident

NNI Published 24 Oct, 2024 06:49am

KARACHI: Son of MQM leader and Member of the National Assembly Begum Raana Ansar and a private television channel’s Director Programming Ansar Naqvi Shaheed died in a road accident in Karachi on Wednesday.

According to police, the accident occurred due to over-speeding as the car overturned while negotiating a turn, resulting in death of Shazaib Ansar Naqvi and injures to his friend.

The accident took place near English Boat House at Clifton Bypass.

The police team completed investigation into the accident, concluding that the mishap was the result of over-speeding.

23-year-old Shazaib’s Namaz-i-Janaza will be offered at Jamia Mosque in Gulistan-i-Jauhar area of Askari 4 after Isha prayers tonight.

President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday expressed his deep grief over the death of a young son of Member of National Assembly Raana Ansar in a road accident.

Condoling the sudden death of the parliamentarian’s son, the President prayed for peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss, according to a President House press release issued in Islamabad.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed his deep grief over the death of the son of Begum Raana Ansar in a traffic accident.

The Prime Minister conveyed his sympathies to MNA Raana Ansar and her family in this hour of grief. He prayed to Almighty for peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear loss.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also prayed for the quick recovery of another youngster who sustained injuries in the accident.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also condole the sad and sudden demise of Shazaib Naqvi, son of MNA Begum Raana Ansar.

In his condolence message to the family of the deceased, Mohsin Naqvi prayed to Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude and courage.

He said that no one should bear loss due to sudden death of a young son. He said that he is with the bereaved family on this time of grief.

Syed Awais Qadir Shah, Acting Governor and Speaker of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh also expressed his heartfelt condolences to Miss Rana Ansar on the tragic passing of her son.

In his message, Syed Awais Qadir Shah stated, “The loss of a child is an indescribable grief, and my thoughts and prayers are with Miss Rana Ansar and her family in this moment of immense sorrow. May Almighty give them the strength to endure this loss and grant eternal peace to the departed soul.”

Miss Rana Ansar previously served as the Opposition Leader in the Provincial Assembly of Sindh.

