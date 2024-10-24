AGL 38.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.46%)
Privatisation process: Dar chairs online meeting

Nuzhat Nazar Published 24 Oct, 2024 07:11am

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, currently attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa, chaired an online meeting on Wednesday to review Pakistan’s ongoing privatisation process.

The meeting was attended by key stakeholders, including the ministers for Privatization and Aviation, as well as the secretaries of the Privatization Division, Privatization Commission, Law, and Aviation.

Discussions focused on the progress of ongoing privatisation initiatives, with the aim of improving transparency and efficiency in the process.

Minister Dar emphasised the importance of expediting efforts to strengthen Pakistan’s economic stability through these strategic reforms.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Ishaq Dar CHOGM Deputy Prime Minister privatisation process Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting

