Markets Print 2024-10-24

Gold, silver prices soar to new highs

Published 24 Oct, 2024

KARACHI: Gold and silver prices soared to new highs on Wednesday, as the global bullion uptrend set new records, traders said.

Gold gained further Rs2000 and Rs1714, hitting fresh historic highs of Rs285, 400 per tola and Rs244, 684 per 10 grams, respectively, All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association said.

On the world market, gold bullion value grew by $20 to a record-breaking rise of $2, 757 per ounce with silver peaking to $35 per ounce.

Local silver prices also reflected the global hike, striking new height of Rs3, 350 per tola and Rs2, 872.08 per 10 grams, up by Rs200 and Rs171.46 per respectively, the association added.

