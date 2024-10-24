Sanitation system: Punjab CM likely to start outsourcing next month

LAHORE: The Punjab government has almost finalized the arrangements for outsourcing the sanitation system in Punjab and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is expected to inaugurate the outsourcing model next month (November).

Before handing over the responsibility to the contractors, the garbage heaps that have been there for a long time have also been removed, this was disclosed during a meeting chaired by Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq on Wednesday.

Punjab Local Government Secretary Shakeel Ahmad Mian, Special Secretary Asia Gul and Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) CEO Babar Sahib Din were present in the meeting while the CEOs of different waste management companies across the province participated through video link.

On this occasion, new models of sanitation in Lahore and progress on outsourcing programmes in other areas were reviewed in detail.

While addressing the meeting, the Minister said that the process of selection of contractors in 76 tehsils of Punjab has been completed. “The bidding of contractors in the rest of tehsils would be completed this month,” he added. However, he said, Lahore and Sahiwal’s waste management companies were not included in the outsourcing process in the first phase, adding that control rooms have also been established at the provincial, divisional and district levels for effective monitoring of the new system.

He averred that the Chief Minister’s vision of a clean Punjab will emerge as an important chapter in the country’s history. “We would create such an effective sanitation system that would be an example not only in Pakistan but the entire region,” he added. He observed that the full participation of the citizens would ensure the success of the outsourcing model; therefore, a full awareness campaign will be conducted throughout Punjab, adding that under the outsourcing program, a digital system of staff attendance based on artificial intelligence will also be implemented.

On this occasion, the Secretary directed the CEOs to complete the arrangements before the inauguration and added that the citizens would be able to lodge complaints about the presence of dirt through the mobile app. Complaints should be resolved within a few hours, he added.

Babar Sahib Din gave a briefing on the arrangements for the launching ceremony.

