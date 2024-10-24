AGL 38.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
AIRLINK 137.90 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.58%)
BOP 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.86%)
CNERGY 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
DCL 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.24%)
DFML 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.66%)
DGKC 86.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.24%)
FCCL 30.97 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.31%)
FFBL 59.10 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.6%)
FFL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.3%)
HUBC 109.59 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (2.56%)
HUMNL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.1%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
KOSM 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.88%)
MLCF 38.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
NBP 67.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.22%)
OGDC 171.55 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (1.51%)
PAEL 25.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 134.62 Increased By ▲ 3.62 (2.76%)
PRL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.9%)
PTC 16.41 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.19%)
SEARL 67.90 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (4.86%)
TELE 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.43%)
TOMCL 36.36 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.75%)
TPLP 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TREET 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.14%)
TRG 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.55%)
UNITY 25.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
BR100 9,439 Increased By 92.2 (0.99%)
BR30 28,571 Increased By 458.2 (1.63%)
KSE100 88,021 Increased By 826.2 (0.95%)
KSE30 27,639 Increased By 242.5 (0.89%)
Palm oil futures hits highest level in over two years

Reuters Published 24 Oct, 2024 06:49am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose to their highest levels in more than two years on Wednesday, supported by anticipated production declines and policy moves from two top producers.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 100 ringgit, or 2.28%, to 4,486 ringgit ($1,031.98) a metric ton at the close. The contract earlier hit 4,514 ringgit, its highest since July 4, 2022.

Malaysia’s export duty tax revision and Indonesia’s increase in palm-based biodiesel mix to 40% are driving prices higher, said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

The Malaysian government last Friday said it will raise the maximum export duty rate to 10% for crude palm oil priced above 4,050 ringgit per metric ton from Nov. 1.

Indonesia’s agriculture minister reaffirmed the country’s plan to implement a 40% mandatory biodiesel mix with palm oil-based fuel, known as B40, starting in January and said the country will work towards implementing B50 in the future.

“Production is also expected to decline further in Malaysia and with rising demand, it continues to fuel bullish market sentiment,” Paramalingam said.

Indonesia and Malaysia, the world’s top palm oil producers, together account for about 85% of global palm oil output.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract added 2.47%, while its palm oil contract gained 3.48%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.05%.

