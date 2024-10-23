Sri Lanka to bowl first in second ODI against West Indies

PALLEKELE: Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka won the toss and chose to bowl in the rain-delayed second one-day international against the West Indies in Pallekele on Wednesday.

The day-night match was reduced to 44-overs a side after the start was pushed back by two hours.

Sri Lanka made one change to the side that won the first one-dayer, bringing in off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana in place of Jeffrey Vandersay, while West Indies fielded an unchanged side.

The third and final match of the series is on Saturday at the same venue.

Sri Lanka triumph in rain-affected first ODI against West Indies

The hosts won the T20 series 2-1 for their first series victory over the West Indies in the format.

West Indies: Shai Hope (capt), Alzarri Joseph, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh.

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (capt), Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando.

Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK), Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)

TV umpire: Asif Yaqoob (PAK)

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)