AGL 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.88%)
AIRLINK 137.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.05%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
DCL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.36%)
DFML 45.71 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.2%)
DGKC 82.85 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (2.92%)
FCCL 30.15 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.03%)
FFBL 57.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.87%)
FFL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HUBC 106.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.18%)
HUMNL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.78%)
KEL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.28%)
KOSM 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.31%)
MLCF 38.62 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.69%)
NBP 68.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.79%)
OGDC 168.72 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1.03%)
PAEL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.39%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-11.95%)
PPL 130.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.42%)
PRL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.27%)
SEARL 64.70 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (5.24%)
TELE 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.4%)
TOMCL 36.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
TPLP 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.28%)
TREET 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.91%)
TRG 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
UNITY 25.74 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.9%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.36%)
BR100 9,333 Increased By 109.3 (1.19%)
BR30 28,115 Increased By 349.2 (1.26%)
KSE100 87,078 Increased By 611.1 (0.71%)
KSE30 27,336 Increased By 172.5 (0.64%)
Oct 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Roche CEO says more people have mpox in Europe than has been reported

Reuters Published 23 Oct, 2024 01:27pm

FRANKFURT: The CEO of Roche said he has been informed that more cases of mpox infection have occurred in Europe than previously reported and that the Swiss group could quickly offer 10 times more test kits than are currently in demand.

“It seems like there are more mpox cases already in Europe, maybe not all of them are in the media yet,” CEO Thomas Schinecker said on a call after the drugs and diagnostics company reported quarterly sales on Wednesday.

Schinecker pointed to the detection of the first case of the new mpox variant reported by Germany on Tuesday.

Germany’s Robert Koch Institute for public health said on Tuesday that the risk to the wider population was low.

Schinecker said that demand for Roche’s mpox test kits was “not so high yet, but we could manage 10 times higher demand”.

In the event of a pandemic situation with a much faster spread of the virus, Roche would require six to nine months to boost diagnostic production further, the CEO added.

Roche to fast-track weight loss drugs to compete with rivals, FT reports

The World Health Organization in August declared the new form of the virus a global health emergency after an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo spread to neighbouring countries.

The first sign of the spread outside of Africa was on Aug. 15, when global health officials confirmed an infection with a new strain of the mpox virus in Sweden.

Roche mpox virus

Comments

200 characters

Roche CEO says more people have mpox in Europe than has been reported

President Zardari appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as next CJP

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Govt inks revised deals with 8 bagasse-fired IPPs

Aurangzeb says debt reprofile talks with China encouraging

IMF projects 3.2pc growth

OGDCL finds new gas reserves in Sindh

New record: gold price per tola increases Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Israel says killed Nasrallah’s apparent successor in Beirut strike

Antony Blinken urges Israel to use opportunity to end war in Gaza

Power generation in Pakistan falls in September amid rising costs, shift to renewables

Read more stories