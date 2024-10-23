AGL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
AIRLINK 137.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
DCL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
DFML 45.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
DGKC 80.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.6%)
FCCL 29.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
FFBL 56.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.45%)
FFL 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
HUBC 106.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.66%)
HUMNL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.35%)
KEL 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.21%)
KOSM 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.22%)
MLCF 37.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.82%)
NBP 68.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.35%)
OGDC 166.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.18%)
PAEL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.39%)
PIBTL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-10.47%)
PPL 129.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.38%)
PRL 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
PTC 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.64%)
SEARL 63.85 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (3.85%)
TELE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
TOMCL 36.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TREET 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
TRG 45.17 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.62%)
UNITY 25.71 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 9,246 Increased By 22.5 (0.24%)
BR30 27,876 Increased By 109.5 (0.39%)
KSE100 86,502 Increased By 35.5 (0.04%)
KSE30 27,122 Decreased By -41.5 (-0.15%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from October 22, 2024
BR Web Desk Published October 23, 2024 Updated October 23, 2024 09:08am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Nepra approves generation tariff for KE

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan, India extend agreement on Kartarpur Corridor for another five years

Read here for details.

  • 26th Constitutional Amendment will prove to be a milestone for Pakistan’s stability: PM

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s accelerated access to capital markets: Alvarez & Marsal team outlines steps

Read here for details.

  • Going green: Lucky Cement completes 28.8MW wind power project

Read here for details.

  • Govt inks revised deals with 8 bagasse-fired IPPs

Read here for details.

