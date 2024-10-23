Positive drug test: German VW exec expelled from China

FRANKFURT, (Germany): A senior executive working for German auto giant Volkswagen in China has been expelled from the country after allegedly testing positive for drugs following a holiday in Thailand, German officials confirmed Tuesday.

Jochen Sengpiehl was detained and told to quickly leave the country after Chinese officials said they had detected traces of cannabis and cocaine in his blood on his return from Thailand, according to German media reports.

The German foreign ministry said it was “aware of the case” and its Beijing embassy was “in regular contact with the person concerned and his family, as well as with the local authorities”.

Sengpiehl was interrogated for hours before being put behind bars, Germany’s Bild tabloid reported.