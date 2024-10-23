AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
Sindh govt to operate double-decker buses: Sharjeel

Recorder Report Published 23 Oct, 2024 06:22am

KARACHI Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has shared good news with the public; the Sindh government plans to operate double-decker buses on Karachi’s roads and has begun preparations for their procurement.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control, Sharjeel Inam Memon.

In the meeting, it was decided that the Sindh government would purchase 50 new buses for the People’s Bus Service. Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon directed the Mass Transit Authority and other relevant authorities to expedite the preparations for the bus procurement.

Speaking at the meeting, he stated, “We are committed to modernizing public transport in Karachi. This initiative by the Sindh government will significantly enhance the urban transport system, offering citizens affordable and comfortable travel.”

He emphasized that swift implementation must be ensured to meet the growing transport needs of the people.

During the meeting, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon instructed that the bus stations for the People’s Bus Service be completed as soon as possible.

