Pakistan Print 2024-10-23

GHA holds rally at LGH to express solidarity with Palestinians

Recorder Report Published 23 Oct, 2024 07:38am

LAHORE: Grand Health Alliance (GHA) held a rally here at the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) to lodge protest against the ongoing Israeli terrorism, atrocities and barbarism in Palestine.

A large number of health professionals participated in the rally. Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar, Medical Superintendent Dr Faryad Hussain, Prof Khalid Kazmi, President YDA Dr Haseeb Thind, President YNA Khalida Tabasum and a large number of paramedical staff participated.

The participants of the rally were carrying placards inscribed slogans to express solidarity with the Palestinians and Gaza brothers. They also chanted slogans against the Israeli aggression.

Principal PGMI Prof Al Fareed Zafar said on the occasion that martyrdom of Mujahid-e-Islam Ismaeel Haniya in the Israeli attack is a highly condemnable act. He said that Israel is committing genocide of innocent Palestinians under a conspiracy.

The innocent Palestinians are deprived from food, medicine, clean drinking water and other basic necessities of life, he said, adding: “International bodies including the United Nations are not showing any concern over this genocide.”

Medical Superintendent Dr Faryad Hussain said that hospitals, homes, welfare workers and the medical community are being targeted in Palestine while a large number of innocent children and women are among the martyrs.

Prof Dr Muhammad Hanif Mian said that Israeli soldiers are sexually brutalizing and killing our Palestinian sisters while the Muslims remain a silent spectator. He demanded the Government of Pakistan as well as Muslim Community to play their role in helping the Palestinians.

Prof Dr Khalid Kazmi said that the example of the “Muslim Ummah is like a body if even one part of it suffers the whole body feels pain” so we have to raise our voice for the rights and freedom of our Palestinian brothers at every forum.

YDA President Dr Haseeb Thind said that the killing of Ismail Haniya is a slap on the face of the Muslim Ummah and it is a reflection of the ugly face of Israel.

YNA President Khalida Tabasum said that Islam teaches us to respect women but the brutality by which Israel is violating the honor of our Palestinian sisters is very condemnable.

